The 25,000 trees will be planted this winter

Volunteers are being sought to plant more than 25,000 trees in a bid to reduce flood risk in Cumbria.

West Cumbria Rivers Trust will carry out four natural flood management projects in Keswick, Cockermouth, Flimby and Bootle.

As part of the project, the trust wants people to take part in tree-planting days across the county during winter.

Project officer Clair Payne said volunteers make a "huge difference" to the number of trees they can plant.

The scheme, which is in partnership with the Woodland Trust, will also see the installation of a range of landscape features to slow run-off and temporarily store water in the landscape for longer during storms, the trust said.

The projects are part of Defra's £15m National Natural Flood Management Programme, with £2.6m being spent in Cumbria.

