Image caption Grasmere is one of the smallest lakes in Cumbria

Plans to moor pleasure boats on one of the Lake District's most scenic lakes have been scrapped after more than 200 objections were lodged.

Penrith-based Lowther Estate wanted to put 10 so-called "gentlemen's yachts" on Grasmere for use as holiday homes.

But objectors said the move would have a detrimental impact on the landscape and increase the risk of pollution.

The lake owner said in a statement that it had "listened to concerns" and decided to withdraw its application.

The 40ft (12m)-long boats would have been able to cruise the lake at will and have space for up to six people.

Image copyright Lowther Estates Image caption In its application Lowther Estates said the 'gentleman yachts' would be similar to this vessel

Lowther Estate said that plan would "not materially change the character and appearance of Grasmere".

But objection letters from residents included claims the vessels would destroy an area of "natural beauty", "have a huge impact on tranquillity" and result in "groups of holidaymakers making noise".

Objections were also lodged by the Friends of the Lake District and the National Trust.

A spokesman for Lowther Estate said: "Clearly the application for recreational craft on Grasmere has caused considerable concern.

"The estate is a responsible landowner within the Lake District. They have therefore listened to these concerns and withdrawn the application.

"The estate looks forward to working with the local community on ways to improve access and the diversity of use on Grasmere."