Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Richard Wilkinson admitted attacking Luke Canning (right), before Canning and Jordan Jenkinson (left) then attacked him in retaliation

A man nearly killed in a "sadistic" attack has admitted starting the fight which led to it.

Richard Wilkinson, 34, was hit more than 30 times with a metal bar during an altercation in Kendal last year. His two attackers were jailed.

Wilkinson has now pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court to unlawfully and maliciously wounding one of the men, Luke Canning, on 30 March.

He also admitted possessing a metal dumbbell bar.

Canning, 22, and his 26-year-old friend Jordan Jenkinson were jailed in October for nine-and-a-half years and 12 years respectively for grievous bodily harm with intent.

During their trial, Carlisle Crown Court heard they had launched a revenge attack on Wilkinson after a row.

The judge told the pair at the time they had "subjected Mr Wilkinson to a ferocious and sadistic punishment beating".

'Stupid, thuggish behaviour'

It has since emerged that Wilkinson had initially head-butted Canning and attacked him with the metal bar during trouble which flared outside a bar, Smokies.

Wilkinson was then disarmed and chased to Waterside where he was attacked.

Sarah Magill, defending, told the court Wilkinson could not remember the incident, nor the fortnight before it, and was still unable to work having sustained a brain injury.

"He has had such an awful, life-changing injury as a result of his own stupid, thuggish behaviour," she said.

"He then suffered an attack which almost cost him his life and changed the course of his life."

Wilkinson, of Romney Gardens, Kendal, is due to be sentenced on 2 March and was granted unconditional bail.