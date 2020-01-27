Image caption The section of motorway was closed from 14:00 on Sunday

A 47-year-old police officer has died on duty in a car crash on the M6.

The man, who worked for Cumbria Police's road policing unit, died at the scene near Carlisle at about 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

The crash, which involved a single police vehicle and no other car, happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 44 and 43.

Cumbria Police is yet to name the officer but said that specialist officers were supporting his family.

Paul Williams, chairman of Cumbria Police Federation, said: "All Cumbria Police officers are shocked and saddened to learn about the death of our colleague, who died in a single vehicle road traffic collision earlier today whilst on duty.

"The officer served on Cumbria's road policing unit and his sudden passing has caused deep shock and grief to the policing family in Cumbria and across the UK.

"Cumbria Police Federation will work closely with the specialist officers investigating this incident and we will ensure that we do all that we can to support the officer's family and close colleagues during this tragic time."

The Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: "I'm sure I speak on behalf of all our followers in sending our thoughts and prayers to the officer's colleagues, family and friends at this tragic time."