Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption John Porter's burglary was described as "mean and unpleasant" by the judge

A burglar chased and detained by a couple whose home he broke into on Christmas Eve has been jailed for almost three years.

John Porter leapt from a first-floor bedroom window after being disturbed while rifling through the property in Maryport, Cumbria.

The 39-year-old was then chased down by the pair, who had returned from Christmas shopping.

Porter, who admitted burglary, was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court.

The court was told he tried to flee through the window after occupants Lee Sheeran and Victoria Bell returned, with Mr Sheeran going upstairs to investigate noises at their Shaw Street home.

The pair then chased him on the street.

'Kicking out'

"He was struggling, kicking out and trying to get away," said prosecutor Gerard Rogerson.

"Ultimately the two householders restrained him, Mr Sheeran sitting on his chest and Miss Bell sitting on his legs."

It emerged Porter had opened Christmas presents, rifled through a handbag and was believed to have entered other rooms inside the property.

Judge Nicholas Barker heard Porter, of Milburn Street, Workington, had more than 100 offences on his criminal record, including thefts and two house break-ins.

After being credited for pleading guilty, Porter was jailed for 876 days.