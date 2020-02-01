Image caption Marchers gathered in the centre of Grasmere ahead of the protest

Hundreds of campaigners warning the Lake District is "under siege" from development have staged a protest march.

Protesters walked from the centre of Grasmere to the lakeshore at 11:00 GMT.

The Friends of the Lake District and Houseboats Off Grasmere groups are calling for an "urgent" move away from "commercialisation".

The Lake District National Park Authority said it worked to ensure schemes were "appropriate".

The event, called The Big Day Out, came after plans to moor 10 pleasure boats on Grasmere for use as holiday homes were withdrawn by Penrith-based Lowther Estate following objections.

Zip wire schemes at Thirlmere and Honister, a decision by the park authority not to ban 4x4 vehicles and the forthcoming resurfacing of a four-mile path between Keswick and Threlkeld with asphalt have also proved contentious.

'Protection not promotion'

"We're sending a message out to any firms thinking they come into the valley and exploit it for commercial gain," said Andy Astle, of Houseboats Off Grasmere.

"There are problems across the Lake District and a lot of them are down to the management of the park.

"The park authority should be protecting the area rather than promoting it."

Image caption Protesters say the "tranquillity" of Grasmere and its surrounding areas is at stake

Mr Astle said he believed "developments should be small-scale and fit in with their surroundings".

'Special place'

Andrew Tait, of Friends of the Lake District, added: "Tourism relies upon the landscapes and we want to see the landscapes protected. We are under siege."

Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron and filmmaker Terry Abraham attended the event.

The Lake District National Park Authority said it works with 25 partner organisations to "secure long-term sustainability".

"As the planning authority, we share their aim and have the highest possible controls to ensure development is appropriate to its location, communities and landscape," a spokeswoman added.

"This means the decisions we take are often complex, but are always balanced in line with our vision for protecting this special place."