Before being redeveloped, Lakeside had become rundown

An outdoor youth centre on the banks of Windermere in the Lake District has reopened after a £7m revamp.

The Stoller Campus at YMCA Lakeside in Newby Bridge, is one of the largest centres of its kind in the UK.

It works with dozens of schools and youth organisations and has welcomed more than one million young people since opening more than 60 years ago.

The refitted centre features en-suite dormitory rooms and special drying rooms for boots and outdoor gear.

The centre boasts 1.5 miles (2.4km) of the iconic South Lakes waterfront as well as access to extensive woodland and offers more than 50 water and land-based activities.

In 2010 Lakeside was acquired by YMCA Fylde Coast, which began fundraising for the redevelopment project.

Chief executive John Cronin said: "The Stoller Campus will enable us to continue offering life-changing experiences for future generations.

"We're looking forward to welcoming our next million young people."