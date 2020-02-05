Image copyright Carlisle City Council Image caption Council chiefs said St Cuthbert's Village would deliver 10,000 new homes

A project to create a new garden village with 10,000 new homes has taken a step closer with a boost of £320,000.

The scheme to build St Cuthbert's Garden Village, on the southern edge of Carlisle, has been awarded the money by the government.

Cumbria County Council and the city council has pledged £10m towards the scheme.

Construction work is expected to begin in 2021, and is due to take two years to complete.

A council spokeswoman said the village would enable Carlisle to grow in coming decades.

Proposals include a southern link road from the M6 at Junction 42 to the A595.

The government announced the creation of 14 Garden Villages throughout England in 2017.

They are designed to be self-contained communities of between 1,500 and 10,000 homes with shops, schools, transport links and green spaces.