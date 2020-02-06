Image caption Carlisle Crown Court was told O'Connor "preyed on elderly people"

A rogue builder who targeted a 92-year-old woman has been jailed.

Zachary O'Connor cold-called the woman, described as vulnerable, at her home near Kendal, in 2018 and gave a vastly-inflated quote for roofing repairs.

The 33-year-old, of Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster, admitted two counts of fraud and has now been jailed for a year by the judge at Carlisle Crown Court.

Recorder Christopher Hudson said: "To be blunt, there's some people would describe you as a vulture."

He described him as: "A chap who preys on elderly people, who are infirm, anxious."

The court heard O'Connor, presented the householder, who had limited eyesight and poor mobility which meant she could not go outside by herself, with a vastly-inflated £2,300 quote, in July.

He also dishonestly failed to advise her of her legal cancellation rights, and the following day, carried out the sub-standard work without her permission.

The work cost £1,400 to rectify.

It emerged he had previously received jail terms for defrauding elderly victims out of tens of thousands of pounds.

This included charging a vulnerable 69-year-old £19,600 for work which should have cost £755, even taking him to the bank to withdraw cash.

O'Connor, who also admitted one count of engaging in aggressive trading, was also made subject to a five-year criminal behaviour order.