Parts of Cumbria have been hit by strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciara, which has resulted in flooding.

The River Kent in Kendal rose overnight and was close to reaching the top of Stramongate Bridge arches.

Elsewhere in the county, some properties in the village of Shap were flooded with sandbags were being used.

Electricity North West said more than 3,000 people had been left without power in west Cumbria.

A Met Office amber warning for wind is in place for most of south Cumbria until 21:00 GMT.

Transport has also been disrupted throughout North West England, with every rail firm cancelling or reducing scheduled services.

Northern said no trains were running between Barrow and Carlisle until at least Monday.

More than 20 flood warnings are in force in Cumbria.

The Great North Air Ambulance said its base at Langwathby had been flooded resulting in its rescue helicopter being temporarily unavailable, although a spokesman said a team could respond by car.

Newsagent David Anderson said his shop in Main Street, Shap, had been flooded.

He said: "There's a significant amount of water which is going right down the street.

"We've got two lads trying to mop it out and sandbags to try and prevent water getting to our living accommodation."

Emergency services went to the aid of some drivers that were caught out by flooding at Cliburn Hill, near Penrith.

No-one was reported as injured.

Flood sirens were also reported as being activated in Appleby.

Cumbria Police said a number of roads were closed due to flooding and fallen debris, including:

A591 between Whitecross Bay Caravan Park and Chestnut Hill in Keswick

A592 between Newby Bridge and Bowness

A65 at Devil's Bridge due to a fallen tree

The Sands area of Appleby

A spokesman added: "Drivers are asked to make sure their cars are ready and legal to drive in these treacherous conditions.

"Please forward plan any journey, affording extra time to deal with slower travel times and the additional hazards of wind and surface water which are present."

