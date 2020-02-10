Image copyright Family Handout Image caption PC Nick Dumphreys was "extremely popular and respected", Cumbria Police said

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of a Cumbria Police officer killed in a motorway crash.

PC Nick Dumphreys was responding to an emergency call when his vehicle left the M6 near Carlisle on 26 January.

The 47-year-old, who had worked for the force since 2003, was described as "well-respected and popular".

Police officers and members of the emergency services were among those who paid their respects at a service at Carlisle crematorium.

Cumbria Police tweeted an image of officers and staff at the force's HQ taking time to remember their colleague, who would be "missed but never forgotten".

Speaking after the funeral, Chief Constable Michelle Skeer said: "We had a massive turnout from Cumbria, from the community and from other emergency services.

"So just a big heartfelt 'thank you' from me on what is a really sad and tragic day for the constabulary."