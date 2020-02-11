Image caption Free bottled water collection points have been set up

More than 400 people in Cumbria have been warned not to drink, wash or cook with tap water after a main was damaged by Storm Ciara.

People in parts of Shap, Penrith, Appleby, Tebay, Clifton and Kirkby Stephen are affected.

Water firm United Utilities said a 100m (330ft) section of the water main was damaged in Sunday's storm.

Collection points have been set up so people affected can get free bottled water.

More on this and other Cumbria stories

Much of Cumbria suffered flooding from Storm Ciara, with some areas, including Rickerby Park in Carlisle, still under water.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until midnight and more than 20 schools are closed.

United Utilities said damage to the main had resulted in higher than normal levels of chlorine being detected.

Image caption Carlisle's Rickerby Park remains flooded

A spokesman said: "As a result of Storm Ciara we have experienced damage to a water main.

"We have been working through the night with our teams to repair the damage, but the pipe is located under a fast flowing river bed and the surrounding land is extremely hazardous impacting the speed in which we are able to make the repair.

"The weather has been truly awful and given us some problems, so we expect the repair work will take longer than we expected.

"Unfortunately that means we may lose some supply throughout the day."

Shap newsagent, Dave Anderson, whose shop was hit by floods on Sunday, said he had been taking bottled water out to vulnerable people while delivering papers.

Image caption Chip shop owner Ashley Phillips is offering to top up bottles of water

Nearby chip shop owner Ashley Phillips, whose premises still has a clean water supply, has offered to refill water bottles for free.

Bottled water collection points have been set up at the following locations:

Shap Memorial Hall

Broad Close Car Park, Appleby-in-Westmorland

Tebay Services (Northbound)

Clifton Village Hall

Market Square, Kirkby Stephen

Pooley Bridge Village Hall

Greystoke Swimming Pool, Penrith.

United Utilities has issued a telephone number for those who are elderly, vulnerable or sick who are unable to get their own bottles water. It is 0345 672 3723.

Have you been affected by Storm Ciara? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: