Trucker guilty of causing fatal A66 crash

Image caption Rhys Gardiner claimed he had been awake in the lead-up to the crash

A lorry driver accused of falling asleep at the wheel and killing a fellow trucker has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Rhys Gardiner's trailer crashed into a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Timothy Harkness on the A66 between Penrith and Appleby in April 2018.

Gardiner, 24, admitted causing death by careless driving but was convicted of the more serious charge after a trial at Carlisle Crown Court.

He has been warned he faces jail.

Dash-cam footage from the cab of Gardiner's Mercedes vehicle captured it crossing the central white line of the A66 briefly just after 05:40 GMT.

It then drifted left and partially off the carriageway for more than 100 metres (330ft) before rejoining.

It crossed on to the wrong side of the road and collided with an oncoming Renault lorry driven by Mr Harkness.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Timothy Harkness was a "loving father", his family said

Prosecutors said Gardiner had fallen asleep moments before the crash.

The court heard he had sent a text to his girlfriend at about 02:30 - an hour before he started his journey - which read: "Tired lol."

A police collision investigator told jurors "the explanation that fits with all the evidence is that he has fallen asleep" at the wheel.

Gardiner, of Old Hall Road, Bentley, near Doncaster, denied he had done so, but jurors convicted him after deliberating for less than an hour.

He was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced on 16 March.

