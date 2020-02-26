Image caption The judge at Carlisle Crown Court described it as a "substantial period of absconding"

A burglar who skipped bail and was "completely off the radar" for 10 years has finally been jailed.

Marian Ciuca appeared before Carlisle magistrates in 2009 and admitted breaking into a Penrith apartment, but prior to sentencing he absconded.

In December the now 43-year-old was traced to Germany and a European arrest warrant was issued.

He admitted failing to attend court and the judge at Carlisle Crown Court jailed him for 28 days.

Prosecutor Brendan Burke said: "He was completely off the radar for a very long time.

"Intelligence was received in December of last year that he was living in Germany.

"A European arrest warrant was issued and he was arrested in Munich, and brought to Carlisle police station from there."

Ciuca told the court he left the country to seek a cure for an alcohol problem.

He said he knew he had to make another court appearance but having left Appleby Castle, where he was both living and working, he was unaware of the date.

"I didn't know it is a big problem", he said.

Ciuca will return to court on 10 March to be sentenced for the 2009 burglary, in which he stole a mobile phone, cards and cash.

Judge Barker concluded: "It is a substantial period of absconding, 10 years, and in my judgement it is a high level of culpability."