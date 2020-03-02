Image copyright Family handout Image caption Katrina Fletcher died in hospital two weeks after being attacked at home

A man has admitted killing his partner in a drunken row at their home.

Patrick Gordon Webster pushed Katrina Fletcher at their home in Keswick, Cumbria, causing her to fall and injure her head.

The 64-year-old died in hospital almost a fortnight later, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Webster, 62, had initially denied manslaughter and was due to stand trial, but changed his plea at court. He is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Members of Ms Fletcher's family were in court to hear Webster's admission.

Died in hospital

The court heard paramedics were called to the couple's home on St Kentigern Close shortly after 23:00 BST on 11 September last year.

Ms Fletcher was taken to Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary where she died on 24 September.

Francis McEntee, prosecuting, said: "The case is an argument between two people in drink.

"The Crown say it is domestic violence, but not with an intent to do particular harm."

Webster, latterly of Walker Road, Aberdeen, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

In a tribute released after Ms Fletcher's death, her family described being "heartbroken".

"Trina was a loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many in her home town of Keswick," the family said.