Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lydia O'Sullivan has not been heard from since 28 February

A British woman has gone missing in the south Pacific island nation of Fiji.

Lydia O'Sullivan, 23, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, has not been seen or heard from for the past eight days, Cumbria Police said.

Ms O'Sullivan has been travelling for the past two years and had been living and working in Auckland, New Zealand.

A force spokesman said she usually messaged her family daily, but had not been heard from since 28 February.

She is described as about 5ft (1.5m) tall with a small build, blue eyes and long brown hair.

Police are liaising with her family and agencies including the police in Fiji.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is urged to contact Cumbria Police.