A lorry driver who fell asleep at the wheel and killed a fellow trucker in a crash on the A66 has been jailed.

Rhys Gardiner's trailer crashed into 72-year-old Timothy Harkness's vehicle near Appleby in April 2018.

Gardiner, of Bentley, near Doncaster, admitted causing death by careless driving and was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

At Carlisle Crown Court earlier, 24-year-old Gardiner was jailed for four years.

Dash-cam footage from the cab of his Mercedes vehicle captured it crossing the central white line of the A66 just after 05:40 GMT.

It then drifted left and partially off the carriageway for more than 100 metres (330ft) before rejoining.

The court heard it crossed on to the wrong side of the road and smashed into an oncoming Renault lorry driven by Mr Harkness.

Prosecutors said Gardiner had fallen asleep moments before the crash.

The court heard he had sent a text to his girlfriend at about 02:30 - an hour before he started his journey - which read: "Tired lol."

A witness who saw the crash said the victim "stood no chance".

Gardiner, of Old Hall Road, Bentley, denied falling asleep, but jurors convicted him after deliberating for less than an hour.

In a statement, Mr Harkness's widow Jane Barton said he was "irreplaceable".

She said: "It has now been almost two years since I lost Timbo.

"He was my best friend. I still send him text messages, especially if I have had a bad day, I know I am not going to get a reply but I still feel that I need to talk to him."

Gardiner, an inexperienced HGV driver with no previous convictions, showed remorse for the crash, the court heard.

Recorder Eric Lamb said: "No sentence which is imposed by this court can ever right the wrong of the loss of Timothy Harkness's life - somebody so much loved."

Gardiner must also serve a three-year driving ban when released from custody.

