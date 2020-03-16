Image copyright PA Image caption About 10,000 workers are employed at the Sellafield site

A second worker from the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant in Cumbria is self-isolating after being thought to have contracted coronavirus.

Sellafield Ltd, which employs 10,000 people near Seascale, said over the weekend that one member of staff had tested positive for the virus.

The firm said a second worker with suspected Covid-19 was self-isolating.

A spokesman said it was "highly likely" more staff would have to self-isolate in the coming weeks.

The company declined to comment on individual cases, but said the employees had followed NHS advice.

'Protect our people'

The spokesman added: "It is highly likely that more of our employees and contractors will have to self-isolate.

"We remain in close contact with Public Health England and will continue to follow their advice to protect our people, while maintaining our focus on the safety and security of the Sellafield site.

"Some areas of our business are beginning to trial home-working, and we have changed our advice on travel and meeting attendance.

"Further changes are likely as the situation is fast-moving."