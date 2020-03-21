Image caption James Breedon said "it seemed pointless" to continue as normal amid the risk of spreading Covid-19

A dentist has suspended all non-urgent appointments in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

James Breedon of Keswick, Cumbria, said it was "pointless" to go on if there was a risk of spreading the virus.

He said the worst-case scenario cancelling appointments would be a "few inconvenienced people", but for carrying on it could mean "more people get the virus and die".

NHS England has not advised dentists to cancel appointments.

Mr Breedon, who works at the Brundholme practice, said: "The equipment we use in the dental creates a spray or aerosol that will spread the virus.

"It seemed pointless to continue doing that."

He said he had worried he was "overreacting" but ultimately sided with caution.

"The worst thing that could happen [by cancelling appointments] is a few inconvenienced people," Mr Breedon said.

"What would be the worst that could happen if we didn't do this? More people get the virus and more people die."

Eddie Crouch of the British Dental Association said the society had been "inundated by colleagues" wanting information on what to do.

NHS England has issued advice to dentists on how to respond to suspected cases of coronavirus in their surgeries, but not on cancelling appointments.

The guidance says patients who are self-isolating should not attend dental appointments but should contact 111 in a dental emergency.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.