Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Victoria Louise Lagan had been drinking for several hours before the attack

A woman who repeatedly stabbed a friend during a drunken Boxing Day party at her Cumbria home has been jailed.

Victoria Louise Lagan first pushed one friend in the face and when another intervened she plunged a steak knife into his face and chest.

The 36-year-old, of Main Street, Hensignham, Whitehaven, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was jailed for eight years by a judge at Carlisle Crown Court.

The court was told that Lagan had downed lager, cider and spirit over several hours and became aggressive.

Sentencing, recorder Eric Lamb described it as a "sustained attack".

He said: "Those injuries could have been particularly serious."