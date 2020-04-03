Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Beds are being installed at five venues

Soldiers are turning four leisure centres and a school into makeshift hospitals to help the NHS cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities in Cumbria are placing 500 beds at centres in Penrith, Carlisle, Whitehaven, Kendal and Barrow.

The Ministry of Defence released images of the work at Penrith Leisure Centre.

The 32 Engineer Regiment and the Anzio Company 1st Battalion The Duke Of Lancaster's Regiment are carrying out the work.

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Each centre will have up to 100 beds

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Other hospitals will be set up at the Sands Centre in Carlisle, Whitehaven Sports Centre, Kendal Leisure Centre and Furness Academy in Barrow

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The work has been set up by the 32 Engineer Regiment

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Two platoons from Anzio Company 1st Battalion The Duke Of Lancaster's Regiment have been delivering and setting up the beds