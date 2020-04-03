Coronavirus: Penrith Leisure Centre transformed by Army into hospital
Soldiers are turning four leisure centres and a school into makeshift hospitals to help the NHS cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
Authorities in Cumbria are placing 500 beds at centres in Penrith, Carlisle, Whitehaven, Kendal and Barrow.
The Ministry of Defence released images of the work at Penrith Leisure Centre.
The 32 Engineer Regiment and the Anzio Company 1st Battalion The Duke Of Lancaster's Regiment are carrying out the work.
