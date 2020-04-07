Image caption Andrew Penney pleaded guilty at a previous hearing

A man has admitted stealing more than £30,000 from his grandmother.

Andrew Christopher Penney, from Cockermouth, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court via video link under new remote working arrangements introduced because of the coronavirus crisis.

At an earlier magistrates' court hearing the 28-year-old admitted also applying for a £10,000 loan in Winifred Cleveland's name,

Mrs Cleveland, who was in her 90s, has since died.

Penney, of Ballad Close, will be sentenced for both crimes on 4 June.

