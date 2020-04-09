Image copyright Peter Ostrowski Image caption Fay is a trainee nursing associate

A photographer is capturing the lives of key workers during lockdown by taking pictures of them on their doorsteps.

Peter Ostrowski, from Penrith, Cumbria, wanted to show "how important" they are during these "difficult times".

The 33-year-old has taken photographs from his car of people including nurses, a truck driver and a teacher.

"We have to celebrate key workers because they are risking their own lives for us, the community," he said.

Image copyright Peter Ostrowski Image caption Richard works as a refuse operative

Image copyright Peter Ostrowski Image caption (L-R) Cara, Laura, Anne, Rachael, Gerry, Millie and Sarah are all early years practitioners

Mr Ostrowski, whose day job is workingas a breakfast chef, said he wanted to "give something back" to his local community.

"Some of the key workers are not going to see family for weeks. I try to put a lovely smile on their faces and let them for a few seconds forget all about Covid-19," he said.

"I think it is very import to show our community there are important people out there keeping our country going in these sad times.

"We should be like a family to each other in this unplanned situation."

Image copyright Peter Ostrowski Image caption Hazel is a supermarket worker

The shots are captured from his car by winding down his window and keeping a minimum distance of 10ft (3m).

Mr Ostrowski said the reaction had been "unbelievable" and he was receiving messages from key workers in Carlisle, Appleby and Whitehaven.

"I am looking for a smile and to see their passion in the eyes. I hope to capture happiness," he said.

Image copyright Peter Ostrowski Image caption Pete works as a truck driver

Image copyright Peter Ostrowski Image caption Post office worker Michaela

