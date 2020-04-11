Image caption The trials are taking place in hospitals and at a number of GP surgeries in Cumbria

Patients with Covid-19 in Cumbria are being invited to take part in research into the virus.

The county is one of the first in the UK to recruit patients for three trials looking at older patients and treatment to aid recovery.

The trials are taking place in hospitals and at a number of GP surgeries.

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust said it was "trying to find answers that may ultimately help patients".

Clinical director for research Prof Dave Dagnan said: "These trials are an important opportunity for people in north Cumbria to contribute to this critical research.

"The results will be essential in the future treatment of patients in our region, the UK and around the world," he said.

The clinical research trials have been set up through the National Institute for Health Research.

They will look at higher-risk patients with symptoms of coronavirus at seven GP surgeries in the county, patients in hospital with a confirmed diagnosis and critically ill patients with community-acquired pneumonia.

The trust's science and innovation manager Prof Leon Jonker said it had been "really quick off the mark to make this trial available for our region".

