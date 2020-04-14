Image caption The annual event attracts thousands of people to Windermere

An annual open swimming event which attracts thousands of people to the Lake District has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Great North Swim was due to take place at Windermere on 5-7 June.

Organisers said they were contacting those who had entered to refund the fee.

However, competitors can still claim a medal if they send a photo showing how they have managed to swim or complete another activity at home.

Paul Foster, from the Great Run Company, said: "We understand this will be disappointing news to the people who were planning to take part, but the safety of participants, spectators and of all those associated with the staging of the events is always our number one priority.

"Event day is only a small part of the challenge our swimmers take on, they put in a huge amount of preparation and training in the weeks and months before.

"We encourage those who were signed up to swim to recognise all the hard work they have already put in and consider still passing on the money raised to the charity if possible."

