A stroke patient who contracted coronavirus has made an "amazing" recovery.

Paul Bainbridge, 60, has been at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary since suffering a stroke last year.

Staff were "devastated" and "shed tears" when he tested positive for Covid-19, his doctor Yogendra Jagatsinh said.

"He was so poorly we didn't think he would make it," said the consultant in rehabilitation medicine.

"We were unsure if he would pull through and be able to fight the virus as he was previously on a ventilator.

"We are absolutely delighted he improved and he's back with us. It is an amazing outcome as he was so poorly.

"He is thankful to everyone. He's a fighter."

Mr Bainbridge is one of 115 patients at North Cumbria hospitals to be given the all-clear.

Tom and Sylvia Benson, from Penrith, have also recovered from the virus. The couple, aged 60 and 58, are back at home after two weeks at Cumberland Infirmary.

Their daughter, Laura Harding, praised the work of staff, adding: "On the day the left hospital, staff members clapped them as they left side-by-side in their wheelchairs."

She said both her mum and dad were "tired" but "slowly increasing their energy levels".

