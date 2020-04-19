Image copyright Family handout Image caption Simon Guest was a radiographer at Furness General Hospital in Barrow

A radiologist who died with coronavirus was a "true gentleman" and "great role model to all", his wife has said.

Simon Guest worked at Furness General Hospital in Barrow, Cumbria, until his death on Wednesday.

His wife Nicky Guest said the family was "overwhelmed with grief at the loss of our beloved Simon to Covid-19".

The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust said the memory of Mr Guest "will live on".

Mrs Guest paid tribute to staff at the hospital's intensive care unit and said her husband, who also trained other radiographers, "worked tirelessly on the front line always helping others".

"Simon was special, a true gentleman and a great role model to all," she said.

"He was a gentle soul and so very caring with both his patients and NHS colleagues.

"Simon had a fantastic sense of humour. His work ethic and personality were like sunshine and light even in the darkest of times."

Lead radiographer for the Furness General Hospital Rose Byron said: "Simon was a modest man and would be stunned by the outpouring of grief, and love being shown for him.

"He had a great passion for life and enjoyed motorbikes, nice cars, guitars and music.

"It was an honour and a privilege to have worked with him.

Aaron Cummins, chief executive of the trust, said: "We are all devastated by the news, and determined to support Simon's family and friends and ensure his memory will live on."

