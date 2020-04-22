Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Colin Eaves left a trail of evidence in his wake

A balaclava-clad man who robbed a petrol station armed with a meat cleaver told a worker he would chop their head off if he did not get what he wanted.

Colin Eaves vaulted over a counter at the Texaco garage in Oxenholme, Cumbria, on 22 November and demanded cash along with tobacco and alcohol.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, the 33-year-old admitted robbery and possession of a weapon.

He was jailed for more than five years.

The robbery at the Burton Road station took place at about 22:30.

A terrified lone worker, aged 60, scrambled for the items while Eaves held the six-inch (15cm) blade above his head and warned: "I will use this if I need to. If I don't get what I want I will chop your head off."

Two passing members of the public gave descriptions to police who then found clothing worn during the raid in nearby woodland as well as footwear and the cleaver.

'Fear for his life'

The footwear matched marks left on the shop counter.

Police found him two days after the robbery hiding in the loft of a property in Kendal.

Prosecutor Richard Haworth told the court the victim had suffered worsening health since the incident, had been nervous of returning to work and suffered flashbacks and nightmares.

"He said he was in genuine fear for his life," said Mr Haworth.

Eaves, previously of Lound Road, Kendal, was jailed for 64 months.

The court heard he had suffered several family bereavements within a short space of time and was "remorseful" after committing the crime to pay off a drug debt.

