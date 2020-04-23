Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Brian Mark Reginald Light admitted assault causing actual bodily harm

A "coward and bully" who told his pregnant partner to lie to medics after he hit her over the head with a bottle has been jailed for 15 months.

Brian Mark Reginald Light, 31, left the woman with a "profusely" bleeding cut after she returned to her home from playing bingo on 4 January.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Light ordered his partner of 13 years to tell medical staff she had fallen.

Light admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Richard Haworth told the court the couple's relationship had often been "turbulent".

After hitting her with the bottle, Light walked her to the hospital and on the way told her to tell staff she had fallen, conduct described by Judge Nicholas Barker as "disgraceful cowardice".

'Act of a bully'

Sentencing, he called the attack an "act of a bully, an act of a coward".

"And that's exactly what you are," he added.

Judge Barker noted Light, of Raffles Avenue, Carlisle, had an "appalling" criminal record featuring a raft of violence and drink-related offences, and had attacked his partner only weeks after receiving a community order for assaulting an emergency worker and causing damage.

While on remand in custody, however, he had taken alcohol awareness and anger management courses, and been described by a prison wing manager as "one of the best mentors" he had encountered, the court heard

