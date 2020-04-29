Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption The car was first stopped at 11:30 and then again at the same point an hour later

A driver making a 240 mile trip to buy a car was caught flouting coronavirus rules twice at the same spot.

Cumbria Police said officers first stopped the man driving from Manchester to Kilmarnock at 11:30 BST on the M6 and advised him to head home.

An hour later they stopped the same car at the same place.

He was escorted from the county, the force said, adding that travelling to buy a car is "not necessary even if the dealer says it's ok".

Cumbria Police have previously warned people against visiting the county during the lockdown.

Police can issue a £60 penalty notice to anyone refusing to follow the restrictions.