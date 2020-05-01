Image copyright PA Image caption Gordon Park was found guilty in 2005 and killed himself in prison in 2010

Three senior judges have rejected a posthumous appeal against the conviction of Gordon Park, the so-called "Lady in the Lake" killer.

The body of his wife Carol was found in Coniston Water in the Lake District in 1997, 21 years after she disappeared.

Park was convicted in 2005 and killed himself in prison five years later.

The case, brought by his son, Jeremy Park, was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, which said there was "no reason to doubt the safety of the conviction".

Image caption Carol Park went missing from the family home in Leece

The appeal was referred to the court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission and argued the Crown Prosecution Service did not disclose evidence in the trial which would have undermined the credibility of a prison inmate, who claimed Park had confessed to his wife's murder.

It also cast doubt on the prosecution's claim Park's ice axe might have been the murder weapon, citing two dental experts who agreed it could not have caused injuries to his wife's teeth.

However, the court said the evidence in the case was "very strong".

Mr Justice Sweeney, who delivered the ruling, said: "We have no doubt as to the safety of the conviction."

'Tied with rope'

Mrs Park was 30 when she vanished from Leece, near Barrow-in-Furness, in July 1976.

Her husband did not report her disappearance for six weeks, claiming she had gone to live with another man.

The mother of three's remains were found by amateur divers in 1997, wrapped in bags and tied with rope.

Park was charged with her murder, but the case was dropped in 1998.

However, following fresh evidence he was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court in 2005, and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years.

