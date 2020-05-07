Image caption The council said the bridge would be open to the public "as soon as possible"

A new bridge has been lifted into place to replace a 300-year-old predecessor which was washed away by floods.

The original Pooley Bridge near Ullswater was destroyed by Storm Desmond in 2015.

Cumbria County Council said a 1,200 tonne crane placed the bridge, which will be open "as soon as possible".

A spokesman said the 128ft (39m) single-span structure would be the first stainless steel road bridge of its kind in the country.

Public viewing areas were cordoned to prevent people congregating during the coronavirus lockdown.

A massive crane has lifted a new steel bridge into place over the River Eamont at Pooley Bridge, replacing the one washed away during Storm Desmond.

The coronavirus lockdown means people couldn't go along to watch



The coronavirus lockdown means people couldn't go along to watch, so you can see it here instead 👇 pic.twitter.com/tycF1cFPUs — BBC Cumbria (@BBC_Cumbria) May 7, 2020 Report

Keith Little, cabinet member for highways and transport, said it was a "big red letter day" for the £5m project and he was "thrilled" with the bridge's placement.

Diane Bourne, managing director of Eric Wright Civil Engineering, said: "Despite the challenges of Covid-19, we are delighted that the bridge lift could go ahead as planned."

The council spokesman said the bridge was scheduled to be opened in June but a temporary suspension of work at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak means the "timescale is subject to change".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The original three-arch bridge was washed away in December 2015

