Kathleen Knaggs already had a suspended two-year prison term for stabbing an ex-partner, the court heard.

A woman who spat blood at two police officers and claimed to have Covid-19 has been jailed.

Police officers tried to arrest drunken Kathleen Knaggs, 27, who was suspected of being responsible for a road crash.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how two officers tried to arrest her and she punched and slapped them claiming to have HIV and coronavirus.

Knaggs, of Carlisle, admitted assault and failing to provide a breath sample. She was jailed for 14 months.

The incident happened in Borland Avenue on the city's Botcherby estate on 24 April.

Beth Pilling, prosecuting, told the court that the defendant told officers she had HIV and possibly coronavirus and had to be handcuffed and put in leg restraints as about six officers tried to restrain her.

'Out of control'

As officers applied a spit hood to prevent further risk, Knaggs tossed her head back and struck one of them on the chin.

She then spat blood at a second PC after the spit hood came loose, the court heard.

Knaggs, of Borland Avenue, also repeatedly refused to provide a sample of breath to police who suspected she had been drink-driving.

At the time of the offences, Knaggs was subject to a suspended two-year prison sentence she had received for stabbing an ex-partner.

Judge Nicholas Barker said: "Your conduct was quite appalling.

"You were drunk and you remained uncooperative, aggressive, highly abusive and clearly out of control."

