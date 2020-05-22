Image caption Peter Edmonson is frightened of catching coronavirus

Barriers put up by a Cumbrian sheep farmer to stop tourists walking across his land during the coronavirus pandemic have been taken down.

Peter Edmonson, who has a heart condition, built a road block near his home in Seathwaite, near Keswick.

He said it was "quite frightening" that walkers were using his land without cleaning their hands.

Cumbria County Council said there was "no legal restriction on people visiting the Lake District".

"We have no option other than to take action to remove any blockages that prevent access to the highway," a spokesperson said.

However the authority urged people "to respect our local communities and keep their Lake District plans on hold for now".

Image caption The farm has signs asking walkers to stay away

Since lockdown measures were relaxed hundreds of ramblers have been heading to the Lake District.

One of the most popular walking routes in the county goes through Mr Edmonson's farmyard, following a path which passes close to the farm buildings.

"They've got no gloves on, they haven't even sanitised their hands so then I've got to take these sheep out of the sheep pens later and I've got to open that gate," he said.

Image caption The barrier stayed until lockdown measures eased

When lockdown began Mr Edmonson blocked the end of the road to divert people away from the farmyard, but when measures were eased the council removed the barriers.

"They made us feel like we were criminals - and we're not," he said.

"We're just trying to look after our own people, our own family."

