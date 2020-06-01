Image copyright Frizington Fire Station Image caption The former Fusion nightclub was destroyed in the blaze

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a derelict nightclub was destroyed in a blaze.

A man had to be rescued and nearby properties evacuated when fire engulfed the former Fusion nightclub in Workington on Saturday night.

Cumbria Police said two men, aged 28 and 20, from Workington and a 21-year-old man from Whitehaven have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

At its height, eight appliances were at the scene on Ladies Walk.

These included crews from Whitehaven, Workington, Frizington, Cockermouth, Wigton, and Carlisle.

Image copyright Frizington Fire Station Image caption Crews from Whitehaven, Workington, Frizington, Cockermouth, Wigton, and Carlisle helped tackle the blaze