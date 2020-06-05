Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tommy Robinson (pictured in London in May) posted a video online in which he said he was spat at in Barrow

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man he claims spat in his face.

Mr Robinson, 37, was detained at a protest rally at Hollywood Retail Park in Barrow, Cumbria, shortly after 20:30 BST on Thursday.

Three other men from outside the Barrow area were also arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

The rally was about an investigation into allegations of sexual "grooming".

Cumbria Police said a one-year investigation had failed to find evidence of a grooming gang.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is also being questioned on suspicion of a public order offence, along with a 43-year-old man from the West Midlands area, a 47-year-old man from the North Wales area and a 28-year-old man from the Bedfordshire area, all of whom are still in police custody.

In a video filmed by Mr Robinson and shared online, he said he was speaking to people at the shopping park when a man spat in his face.

The video shows Mr Robinson telling police he "acted in self-defence".

