Image copyright PA Media Image caption Appleby has hosted an annual horse fair for hundreds of years

A small group of travellers went to Appleby to keep the annual horse fair tradition alive despite it being cancelled, a community spokesman said.

Traveller spokesman Billy Welch said six people went amid a centuries-old fear that if no horse deal was done on the site, the fair would be lost.

Cumbria Police said up to 100 people then turned up in the town on Sunday, against the social distancing advice.

Mr Welch said they were spectators who did not listen to coronavirus rules.

The annual fair, said to be Europe's largest traveller and Gypsy gathering, normally attracts up to 40,000 people across four days, but this year's event was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image caption The Appleby horse fair (pictured in 2018) usually attracts up to 40,000 people to the town

Mr Welch, who did not attend, said there was "an agreement" for a small group to go into the town with a couple of horses.

He said they did so responsibly, keeping well away from other people, and did a deal for a horse before planning to leave.

But, he said, word got out and between 50 and 100 spectators turned up in cars, at which point Mr Welch said the "few lads immediately wrapped it up".

"There is a genuine Gypsy and traveller belief that if one or two horses aren't there with four or five Gypsies or travellers, the fair would never continue after that," he told BBC Cumbria.

"They were there just to keep the charter going."

Mr Welch said no one stayed overnight and Sunday's turn-out was "not what you would call a catastrophe".

He added: "The half a dozen people that went into the town distanced themselves, they never approached anyone at all and they weren't there for very long."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.