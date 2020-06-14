Image copyright Fell Brewery Image caption Breweries do not recieve the same business rates relief as retail firms

Companies which are "unquestionably linked" to the retail sector should receive the same business rate relief, a Cumbrian brewery has said.

Artisan brewers Fell, in Flookburgh, received support for their bars in Kendal and Penrith but not for the brewing side of the business, which is classed as manufacturing and wholesale.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak paused business rates for some firms in March.

Fell co-founder Andrew Carter said "the brewery has slipped through the net".

The government support for its bars had been "tremendous" but there were "still a few holes in the support offered", he said.

"Our manufacturing is wholly reliant on the retail sector and any aspect of wholesale companies which are unquestionably linked to the pub, restaurant and retail trade should get the same support," he said.

The company, which was set up in 2013, supplies more than 100 bars and restaurants in Cumbria, Manchester, Liverpool, Lancashire, Leeds and Newcastle, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It has been topping up salaries of staff on furlough, who are paid 80% of their wages by the government.

The firm was "quite fortunate" that it owned bars, which were eligible for support, as well as the brewery, Mr Carter said.

It also supplied pubs eligible for larger grants which would be in a position to order from the brewery when lockdown ended, he said.

