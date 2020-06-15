Arrest after Barrow man David Greenall, 48, dies of 'stab' wounds
A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in south Cumbria.
Officers were called to a property on Broad Close in Barrow on Friday evening where they found David Greenall, suffering from knife wounds, Cumbria Police confirmed.
The 48-year-old was taken to hospital but died later.
A statement released by Mr Greenall's family paid tribute and said he would be "missed".
It added:: "We had some really good times with David and have fond memories. He will be sadly missed."