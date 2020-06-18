Teen burglar's victim 'sleepwalks to check locks'

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Liam Martin admitted theft, burglary and fraud

A woman whose car was stolen by a teenager now sleepwalks to check her house is locked, a court has heard.

Liam John Martin took the car during a spate of burglaries in Kendal, on 9 March.

Martin, 18, who has links to Chorley and Leyland, was jailed for 28 months after admitting burglary, theft and fraud.

At Carlisle Crown Court prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said Martin's victim's daughter has nightmares as a result of his actions.

Martin, of no fixed abode, was caught on CCTV entering the porch of a house at Hardknott Gardens at about 03:00 BST from where he took a wallet from a jacket.

He then took a VW Sharan from outside a neighbouring property, discarding two children's car seats and a pram before travelling to Leyland.

'Smirked'

An hour later - wearing the same clothing as in the burglary - he made two food purchases from a McDonald's with a card stolen from the porch and, later, a made a failed attempt to buy almost £200 worth of goods from a Footlocker store.

When caught by police, Martin smirked when CCTV was shown to him and initially denied being involved, even suggesting he had an alibi.

A victim impact statement was provided by the victim's husband.

"He describes how his wife has now taken to sleepwalking around the house with keys in her hand, almost unconsciously checking the doors and windows to make sure they are locked," Mr Rogerson said.

"It is also described how the couple's daughter has had nightmares and worries about somebody returning to steal their other vehicle."

The court heard of Martin's troubled childhood and also of his eight previous burglary convictions, 72 past offences and his first detention at the age of just 13.

