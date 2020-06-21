Driver arrested after three die in road crash

Image copyright Google Image caption Abbey Road runs between Dalton and Barrow in Furness

Three people have died following a road crash in Cumbria.

The crash, which involved a single car and pedestrians, happened in Abbey Road, Dalton-in-Furness, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.

The victims, who were all pedestrians, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of a Peugeot, a 47-year-old local man, has been arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving and three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "The family are currently being supported by our family liaison officers.

"Officers are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident or the vehicle in the area to contact the serious collision investigation unit or call 101.

"Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or the moments immediately before or after."