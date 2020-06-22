Image copyright Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Rescue volunteers have to wear PPE while on the fells

Mountain rescue teams across the Lake District are warning fell walkers to "know their limits" following a rise in the number of callouts.

Of the 38 emergencies the 12 teams have dealt with other the past three months, half have happened in the past week.

Covid-19 precautions mean volunteers have to wear masks, goggles and waterproof clothing, making operations in warm weather far more strenuous.

Walkers are urged be properly equipped, and not push themselves too far.

'Particularly challenging'

Richard Warren. from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said that becoming lost was "totally avoidable".

"Getting on to the fells for healthy exercise is really good but you must know your limits - keep within them and avoid taking risks.

"Make sure you have the right equipment for your trip to the hills and valleys, noting that many of our callouts are low down in the valley bottoms.

"Learn how to navigate, don't rely on smartphone technology - it can let you down."

He added: "A long stretcher carry is difficult at the best of times but in very high summer temperatures, dressed in full PPE, it is particularly challenging for our volunteers."