Image copyright PA Media Image caption The three were pronounced dead at the scene

Residents of a Cumbrian town have spoken of their "shock" and "sadness" over the deaths of three pedestrians, believed to be from the same family.

The three, who have not yet been named, were struck by a car on Abbey Road, Dalton-in-Furness, on Sunday afternoon.

One local resident described it as a "terrible, terrible thing".

A 47-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving and three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

It is believed the family's dog was also killed in the crash at about 14:30 BST.

Floral tributes have been left near the scene.

'Real shock'

One woman, who lives nearby, said: "There's an intense sadness.

"It's horrific and it just feels heavy. We're in disbelief.

"Whenever something like that happened would be awful but I think the fact it was Father's Day just multiplied everything."

The vicar of nearby St Mary's Church said it would be open for private prayer.

"Everybody obviously will be in real shock and there'll be a lot of sadness and a lot of questions of why this has happened," Rev Ruth Crossley said.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said the family were being supported by family liaison officers, and urged witnesses, or anyone who saw the car - a Peugeot - in the area to contact the force.