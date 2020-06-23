Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Contact tracers aim to curb the spread of infection

A sexual health team has been providing expertise for a coronavirus contact tracing initiative.

The team at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said it had been the first in England to do so.

Staff already routinely trace contacts of people diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections.

Clinical director Dr Susanna Currie said they used their expertise to "assist the local effort to reduce the effect of COVID-19 in our region".

"We have fantastic communication skills well suited to conducting sensitive and detailed summaries to ascertain the adequate details for all those in close contact with someone who has tested positive," she said.

The team has been working with Cumbria's public health officials and local authorities since 18 May and has contacted more than 60 people testing positive for Covid-19 and 110 of their contacts.

Staff have also helped arrange tests for those contacts who themselves developed symptoms.

The British Association for Sexual Health and HIV said it was an example of collaboration that maximised "skills, knowledge and abilities to deliver the best possible outcomes for the population".

