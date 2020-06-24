Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Leon Blaney's family said he was a "good friend"

Relatives of a man found dead at a house in Cumbria have paid tribute to a "gentle giant".

George Leon Blaney, 39, also known as Leon, was pronounced dead after officers were called to Garnet Crescent, Workington, on Tuesday.

In a statement Mr Blaney's family said he was a "good friend to many" and they had "taken comfort" from thousands of messages sent to them.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Cumbria Police said it received reports of a sudden death in the Salterbeck area. Paramedics were also called out but Mr Blaney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.