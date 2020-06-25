Cumbria

Dalton-in-Furness deaths: Family's world 'turned upside down'

A selfie featuring Joshua Flynn, Coby-Jay and Skylar Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Joshua Flynn, Coby-Jay and Skylar died at about 14:30 on Sunday

The deaths of a man and his two children who were struck by a car while out walking on Father's Day has left the rest of the family's world "turned upside down", they said in a tribute.

Joshua Flynn, 37, son Coby-Jay, 15, and daughter Skylar, 12, were hit in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, on Sunday.

Family members said "no words" could describe their devastation.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Flynn was said to be a "loving husband and doting dad" with a love of keeping fit and visiting the gym, while his son was described as "a typical teenager, obsessed with computers and computer games, in particular his Nintendo".

"He was a lovely young man, kind, happy and upbeat," the family's statement said.

"Skylar, like any young girl at the moment, was Tik Tok-mad. Like her brother, she enjoyed playing on computer games in particular Roblox - exchanging pets.

"She was always so happy with a lovely smile on her face."

The family's dog, Troy, was also killed in the crash in Abbey Road. The Yorkshire terrier was described as "another member of the family".

Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Yorkshire terrier Troy was also killed in the crash

