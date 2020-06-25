Image copyright PA Media Image caption Staff using the face masks are supposed to undergo a "Fit Test" with the help of a trained professional

A health trust is investigating why staff treating coronavirus patients had to use respirator face masks that had not been individually fitted.

The North Cumbria NHS Trust apologised after it emerged masks were worn without the proper procedure to ensure they were a correct fit.

It is now carrying out an internal "serious untoward incident" process.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) had said it was "unacceptable" but that the trust is taking the right approach.

The face-coverings, known as respirators, were worn by more than 100 theatre staff at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary and West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven during a period of about five weeks.

The trust would have been getting different makes of masks from the supply chain, with each different make requiring repeated numbers of "fit checks".

A spokesperson for the trust said; "To try and mitigate this we issued our theatre teams with re-usable masks called Sundstrom masks in late March, where the filter is changed regularly but the mask is cleaned and reused.

"The team were self fit-checking these masks and we accept that the delay to formally fit check the masks was too long."

It said that the number of fit testers within the infection control team had risen from 15 in March to 83 and it was "undertaking an internal investigation into this issue".

Glen Turp from the RCN said safety tests were needed every time new PPE arrived and the trust was now approaching the issue in the right way.

He said: "When they get decent equipment, they have to retest every single members of staff and we're really pleased to see that Cumbria are clearly saying that nobody should be engaging in patient care without having a fit test for a new mask."