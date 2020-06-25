Image copyright Google Image caption The University College Union called the closure threat "a hammer blow" to the region

An agricultural college facing closure could be saved after the government started a review to find new owners.

Newton Rigg College, in Penrith, was earmarked to close next year after an independent review found it was not financially viable.

Its owner, York-based Askham Bryan College, says it has received proposals to take it over as a "going concern".

The Further Education Commissioner has confirmed a strategic review will begin in July for possible takeover bids.

About 900 students are based at the site, which was established in 1896, including further education students and apprentices, as well as 117 staff.

It is expected that the outcome of the government review will be announced in December.

'Exciting proposals'

The University College Union had described its possible closure as "hammer blow" to the region, which would be left without specialist agricultural education.

Its owners said: "Since Askham Bryan College took the difficult decision in principle to stop delivering education and training from its campus at Newton Rigg from July 2021, several interested parties have approached the college with proposals for the future use of the site as a going concern.

"As a result, the college governors have agreed that the Further Education Commissioner will conduct a strategic review on their behalf in order that the merits of each proposal can be fully explored."

Dr Neil Hudson, Conservative MP for Penrith and The Border, who had campaigned for the review, said: "I am glad that Askham Bryan have agreed to this process which will allow the Further Education Commissioner to fully evaluate the exciting proposals for Newton Rigg and I truly believe it will help in securing a viable and sustainable future for the campus."

