Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Leon Blaney's family said he was a "good friend" and they had "taken comfort" from thousands of messages sent to them

A man has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead at a house in Cumbria.

George Leon Blaney, 39, also known as Leon, was was found dead by officers who were called to Garnet Crescent, Workington, on Tuesday.

In a statement Mr Blaney's family described him as a "gentle giant".

Sean Blaney, 37, of Shore Terrace, Salterbeck, has been charged with murder and will appear at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court later.