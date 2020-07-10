Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Sean Glover admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply

A drug dealer who hid heroin in his bottom has been jailed for four years.

Sean Glover, 30, and 45-year-old accomplice Tracie Jane Nicholson were seen acting suspiciously by police at a known drugs "hotspot" in Workington on 16 July 2019.

Glover was initially found with a wrap of heroin in a sock, but a strip search revealed more between his buttocks.

He was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court after admitting possessing heroin with intent to supply.

The court heard almost two dozen heroin wraps were also found in Nicholson's underwear, with the duo's haul worth £2,500.

Nicholson also had a mobile phone which contained communications linked to drug-dealing, and in a communal area of a shared Harcourt Street house in Workington at which both lived, weighing scales and torn plastic packaging were located.

'Peddling misery'

Nicholson admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply on the basis she carried the drugs for Glover, who her defence said had been anxious to protect some of his stash if he was stopped by police.

She also said the mobile phone belonged to Glover, and she had no direct involvement in drugs or money changing hands.

Sentencing Nicholson to two years in prison, suspended for two years, recorder Katherine Pierpoint told her: "You were playing an important role in his operation.

"By keeping drugs back, keeping them safe for a dealer, you are helping in the supply, helping Mr Glover in his job, which was to peddle misery to users."

The court heard Glover was jailed for the same crime in 2016.

Nicholson must also complete a rehabilitation requirement and follow three-month night-time curfew.

